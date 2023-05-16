Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

