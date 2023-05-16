Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
