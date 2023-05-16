abrdn plc Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.22% of Accenture worth $365,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.16. The stock had a trading volume of 590,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,299. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average is $276.42. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

