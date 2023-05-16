abrdn plc Has $266.71 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,190 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for about 0.7% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $266,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 3,004,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -253.55 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

