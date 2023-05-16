abrdn plc Has $555.86 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,738,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880,372 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $555,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,523 shares of company stock worth $32,907,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.