abrdn plc Sells 10,112 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 616,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $190,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.61. 210,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.