abrdn plc Sells 234,172 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234,172 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of Phillips 66 worth $135,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PSX traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,758. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

