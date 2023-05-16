abrdn plc Sells 25,138 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.17% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $146,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after purchasing an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

