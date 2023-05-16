abrdn plc Sells 69,431 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

abrdn plc cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,431 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.81% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $210,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $129,584,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 15.1 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $16.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,106,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

