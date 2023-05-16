abrdn plc Sells 99,133 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,133 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $106,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.28. 746,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,787. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

