abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.28 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.53. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 49.90 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.01). The company has a market cap of £195.48 million, a PE ratio of -394.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

