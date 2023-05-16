Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Accenture worth $204,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.92. 465,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,090. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.42.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

