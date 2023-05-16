Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.