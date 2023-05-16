Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,681 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $90,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $345.18. 746,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.