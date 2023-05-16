Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $55,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.48, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

