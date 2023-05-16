Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.15

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.15 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 8475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura began coverage on Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.