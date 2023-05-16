Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

