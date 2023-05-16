Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.