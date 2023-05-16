aelf (ELF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.32 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. aelf has a total market cap of $170.69 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

