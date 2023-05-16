Affinity Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.42. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

