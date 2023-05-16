Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SUSA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.15. 5,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.