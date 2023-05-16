Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.