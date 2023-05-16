Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 358,555 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock remained flat at $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072,584. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

