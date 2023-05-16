Affinity Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $69,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,554,152. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

