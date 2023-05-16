Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $23,793,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,660,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $752.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $369.07 and a 12 month high of $762.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $704.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

