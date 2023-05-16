Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 78.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,207. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.53.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

