Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after acquiring an additional 452,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,495,000 after acquiring an additional 307,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,577 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

COST traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

