Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.65.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.