Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Down 9.0% in April

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,203. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.65.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

