agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $22.61. agilon health shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 7,303,700 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,743 shares of company stock worth $1,924,103. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 93.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in agilon health by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

