Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$23.75

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.31.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$23.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.