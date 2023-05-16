Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €27.20 ($29.57) and last traded at €26.95 ($29.29). Approximately 615,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.85 ($29.18).

AIXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.49 and a 200 day moving average of €28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.02.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

