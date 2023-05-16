Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $168.20 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,225,740,172 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

