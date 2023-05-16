Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

