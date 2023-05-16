Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,830,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 55,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,274,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

