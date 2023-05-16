Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $557.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $305,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Further Reading

