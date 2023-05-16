Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

ALSN opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

