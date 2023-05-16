Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 343,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,961,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $927.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 42,784 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,790,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 334,400 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

