Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104,545 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $119.73. 9,074,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,836,557. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

