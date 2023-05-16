Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

