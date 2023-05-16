Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 32,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.96. 22,041,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,074,189. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $553,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 20.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.