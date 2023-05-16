Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 32,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.96. 22,041,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,074,189. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $553,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 20.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.