AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Shares Sold by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 14.4% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 666,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 370,207 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEAE opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

