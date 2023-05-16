Altus Group (ASGTF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Altus Group (OTCMKTS: ASGTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$65.00.

5/8/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank to C$59.00.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$66.00.

5/5/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$65.00.

4/20/2023 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$62.00.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $40.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $43.44.

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

