Amaze World (AMZE) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $48.29 million and approximately $39,713.10 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

