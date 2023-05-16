American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $836.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.