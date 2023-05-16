American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 705,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

