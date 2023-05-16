AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.5 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $162.43. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

