Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Issue $2.13 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 975.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.