AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 153,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,650. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

