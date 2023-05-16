Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in April

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,545.0 days.
Ampol Stock Performance
CTXAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.
Ampol Company Profile
