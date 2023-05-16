Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in April

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,545.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

CTXAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

