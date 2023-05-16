Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SunPower (SPWR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR):

5/12/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $13.00.

5/9/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00.

5/4/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $22.00.

5/4/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00.

5/2/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00.

4/21/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.50 to $14.00.

4/18/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00.

4/17/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/13/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2023 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SunPower Trading Down 1.6 %

SPWR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,401. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 17.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

