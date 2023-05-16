Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) PT at $83.63

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.63.

A number of analysts have commented on AWI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 389,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $121,108,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 45.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

